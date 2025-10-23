Magellan Circle Secures Strategic Contracts to Boost Portuguese Textile Industry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Circle SpA ( (IT:CIRC) ) has provided an announcement.

Magellan Circle, a subsidiary of Circle Group, has secured two significant contracts totaling 214,000 Euros under the Projeto Lusitano initiative. These contracts aim to enhance the international visibility and innovation capacity of the Portuguese textile industry by organizing events in Brussels and producing technical articles. This initiative supports the sustainable reindustrialization of the textile sector in Portugal, aligning with European sustainability and technological transformation goals.

More about Circle SpA

Circle S.p.A. is an innovative SME based in Genoa, specializing in process analysis and the development of solutions for innovation and digitization in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. The company is also involved in international consulting on Green Deal and energy transition issues. It operates through various subsidiaries and affiliated companies, including Magellan Circle, which focuses on European affairs and strategic communication.

