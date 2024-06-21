Madison Square Garden Confirms James Dolan’s Leadership Role to 2027

An update from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) is now available.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has renewed its executive leadership by signing a new employment agreement with James L. Dolan, effective July 1, 2024. As Executive Chairman and CEO, Dolan’s remuneration will include a minimum annual salary of $1.5 million, a target bonus of at least 200% of his base salary, and the potential for long-term incentive awards valued at approximately $8.6 million annually. The agreement, which runs until June 30, 2027, ensures his continued influence at the company while providing for severance terms and allowing participation in long-term incentive plans.

