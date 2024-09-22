Mader Group Director Boosts Stake in Company

Mader Group Ltd (AU:MAD) has released an update.

Mader Group Ltd has announced that Director Justin Nuich has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 4,000 additional Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in an on-market trade, at a price of $4.972 per share. Following the purchase, Nuich now indirectly holds 954,000 shares, 1,500,000 Performance Rights, and 1,000,000 Share Appreciation Rights. This financial move reflects a continued commitment by Nuich to the future of Mader Group Ltd, as he maintains a significant interest in the company’s performance.

