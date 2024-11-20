Made Tech Group PLC Reports Strong FY25 Sales Performance

Made Tech Group PLC (GB:MTEC) has released an update.

Made Tech Group PLC has reported a strong sales performance in the first half of FY25, with sales bookings surpassing last year’s figures and revenue expected to exceed market expectations. The company is benefiting from the UK Government’s commitment to digital transformation, positioning itself for significant growth opportunities. The board remains confident in the Group’s mid to long-term prospects, anticipating positive free cash flow and increased EBITDA for the fiscal year.

