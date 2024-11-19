Mad Paws Issues Options to Director as Incentive

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Howard Humphreys, who has been issued 94,737 options in lieu of a cash bonus for the fiscal year 2023. These unlisted options, valued at $0.083 each, are subject to vesting criteria and will expire on November 14, 2029. This strategic move, approved by shareholders, highlights the company’s approach to incentivize its leadership.

