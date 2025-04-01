Macy’s Announces Leadership Changes in Bold New Chapter

An announcement from Macy’s ( (M) ) is now available.

On April 1, 2025, Macy’s, Inc. announced significant changes to its executive leadership team as part of its ‘Bold New Chapter’ strategy aimed at returning the company to long-term profitable growth. Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. will join Macy’s as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 22, 2025, succeeding Adrian V. Mitchell. Edwards brings extensive experience from Capri Holdings Limited and is expected to drive innovation and optimize operations at Macy’s. The leadership evolution also includes new reporting structures for key executives like Barbie Cameron and Maly Bernstein, aligning with Macy’s strategic focus on strengthening and modernizing its operations to enhance customer experience and shareholder value.

More about Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. is a renowned retail company headquartered in New York City, known for its iconic nameplates including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. The company offers a comprehensive digital and nationwide footprint, delivering a seamless shopping experience for its customers.

YTD Price Performance: -24.79%

Average Trading Volume: 7,022,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.56B

See more data about M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue