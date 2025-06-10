MacroGenics Enters Royalty Purchase Agreement with Sagard

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from MacroGenics ( (MGNX) ).

On June 9, 2025, MacroGenics, Inc. entered into a Royalty Purchase Agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners, selling its rights to receive royalties on global net sales of ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) starting July 1, 2025. MacroGenics received a $70 million upfront payment, which extends its cash runway through the first half of 2027. Sagard will collect royalties until they reach $140 million, after which MacroGenics will resume collecting royalties. This agreement allows MacroGenics to retain other economic interests in ZYNYZ, including potential development and commercial milestones, while continuing to support global manufacturing needs.

Spark’s Take on MGNX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGNX is a Neutral.

MacroGenics demonstrates strong revenue growth and clinical advancements, supported by a stable cash position, which positively impacts the score. However, ongoing losses, valuation concerns, and mixed technical indicators weigh negatively.

More about MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for cancer treatment. The company leverages its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms to generate promising product candidates and engage in strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Average Trading Volume: 677,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $112.3M

