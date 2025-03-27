Macro Metals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Kogi Iron Ltd. ( (AU:M4M) ) has issued an update.

Macro Metals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 20,055,039 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code M4M. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operations and positioning within the industry.

More about Kogi Iron Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 6,372,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$41.35M

For an in-depth examination of M4M stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

