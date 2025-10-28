Macro Metals Announces AGM and Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kogi Iron Ltd. ( (AU:M4M) ) has provided an update.

Macro Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 November 2025, following the resignation of Mr. Tilley, which led to the withdrawal of a director election resolution. This development highlights the company’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Kogi Iron Ltd.

Macro Metals Limited is a mineral exploration, development, and mining services company focused on delivering shareholder value through the economic development of natural resource assets. The company owns a portfolio of iron ore and manganese assets undergoing active exploration programs, aiming for future production opportunities. Additionally, through its subsidiary Macro Mining Services, the company provides comprehensive mining services across various commodity groups, from mining to shipping.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.24M

See more data about M4M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue