Macquarie Group Launches MCN7 Prospectus

Macquarie Group Limited has announced the lodgment of a Replacement Prospectus for its Macquarie Group Capital Notes 7 (MCN7) with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the ASX, available for review at their website. The Group advises investors that MCN7 are complex and recommends thorough review of the prospectus and consultation with financial advisors before investing. The announcement emphasizes that the offer is not for distribution in the United States and MCN7 securities have not been registered under U.S. securities laws.

