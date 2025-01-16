MACOMPTA.FR Reports 29% Sales Growth in Q2 2024/25

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

MACOMPTA.FR reported a 29% increase in sales for the second quarter of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, amounting to €864.7K compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects the company’s strengthened position in the small business management software sector, potentially enhancing its reputation and influence among stakeholders and partners.

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr is a French software company that provides management tools for small businesses and associations. The company focuses on creating accessible, high-performance, and cost-effective software and mobile applications, offering solutions for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll, and expense reporting. Its platform is widely used by over 100,000 users, including companies, associations, and professionals, and is recommended by major banking networks and national associations.

