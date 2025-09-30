MacKenzie Realty Capital Reports 40% Revenue Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. ( (MKZR) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, MacKenzie Realty Capital announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, reporting a 40% increase in net revenues to $22.06 million compared to the previous year. Despite a net operating loss of $23.46 million, the company showed significant improvement in its financial metrics, with a reduction in negative funds from operations (FFO) by more than half and a decrease in negative adjusted FFO (AFFO) by 84%. Additionally, the completion of the Aurora at Green Valley development was announced, with the property now 31% leased. CEO Robert Dixon expressed satisfaction with the results, emphasizing the company’s focus on growth initiatives and financial discipline to create long-term value.

Spark’s Take on MKZR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MKZR is a Neutral.

MacKenzie Realty Capital’s financial difficulties, including negative profitability and high leverage, are major concerns. Technical indicators reinforce a bearish outlook, while the high dividend yield offers some support. Despite strategic moves to improve cash flow, the overall outlook remains challenging.

More about MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc.

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc., founded in 2013, is a West Coast-focused Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real property, with a portfolio split between multifamily and boutique class A office properties. The company aims to allocate at least 80% of its total assets in real property and up to 20% in illiquid real estate securities. MacKenzie has consistently paid dividends since its inception and currently holds interests in several multifamily and office properties, along with multifamily developments.

Average Trading Volume: 58,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.48M

