Mach7 Tech Reports Over 881K Options Expired

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Limited has announced the cessation of 881,666 options due to their expiry without being exercised or converted. The announcement was made on Monday, October 14, 2024, indicating that these securities had various expiration dates and exercise prices. This event might influence the company’s stock behavior and is of interest to investors monitoring the company’s capital structure.

