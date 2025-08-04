Macfarlane Group Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Macfarlane ( (GB:MACF) ) has issued an announcement.

Macfarlane Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 11,235 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which commenced in May 2025. This transaction, executed through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, results in a new total of 158,656,565 voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MACF) stock is a Buy with a £145.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Macfarlane stock, see the GB:MACF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MACF is a Outperform.

Macfarlane’s stock is supported by strong financial health and an attractive valuation, but faces challenges from negative technical indicators. The effective management of cash flows and strategic share buyback program are positives, though the revenue growth slowdown and bearish technical outlook temper the overall score.

More about Macfarlane

Macfarlane Group PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1973, is a prominent player in the UK packaging industry. The company operates through two divisions: Packaging Distribution, which is the leading UK distributor of protective packaging products, and Manufacturing Operations, specializing in the design and production of protective packaging for high-value and fragile products. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, Macfarlane employs over 1,000 people across 43 sites in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, serving more than 20,000 customers primarily in the UK and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 621,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £157.7M

