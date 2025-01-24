Macerich Expands Board with Experienced New Director

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Macerich ( (MAC) ) just unveiled an update.

On January 17, 2025, Macerich announced the election of Devin I. Murphy to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2025, expanding the Board to nine members. Mr. Murphy brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Phillips Edison & Company and in investment banking, which aligns with Macerich’s ‘Path Forward’ plan aimed at improving operational performance and enhancing shareholder value.

More about Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops high-quality retail real estate in densely populated U.S. markets, including California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. The company focuses on sustainability and has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years.

YTD Price Performance: -0.59%

Average Trading Volume: 2,190,451

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.2B

