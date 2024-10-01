Macbee Planet Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Macbee Planet Inc (JP:7095) has released an update.

Macbee Planet, Inc. has recently completed a purchase of 471,300 of its own common shares at a total cost of 1,245,645,900 yen, citing capital efficiency and shareholder return enhancement as the reasons. This transaction was conducted via the Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) on October 1, 2024. The buyback forms part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors, with an upper limit of 650,000 shares and 1,650,000,000 yen, to be executed between October 1 and December 12, 2024.

