Macbee Planet Adjusts Treasury Share Disposal Plan

Macbee Planet Inc ( (JP:7095) ) has issued an update.

Macbee Planet, Inc. announced a change in the number of treasury shares to be disposed of as restricted stock, following a partial forfeiture of rights by some recipients. This adjustment, resolved by the Board of Directors, will have a negligible impact on the company’s financial results for the current fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7095) stock is a Hold with a Yen2169.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Macbee Planet Inc stock, see the JP:7095 Stock Forecast page.

More about Macbee Planet Inc

Macbee Planet, Inc. operates within the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and services, although specific products or market focus are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 197,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen30.44B

