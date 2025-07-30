Macau Legend Development Approves Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Macau Legend Development ( (HK:1680) ) is now available.

Macau Legend Development Limited announced that the ordinary resolution for share consolidation was approved at their Extraordinary General Meeting on July 30, 2025. This consolidation will take effect on August 1, 2025, changing the board lot size for trading shares from 1,000 to 4,000 shares as of August 15, 2025. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially impacting trading dynamics and shareholder value.

Macau Legend Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the gaming and entertainment industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing integrated entertainment and leisure services.

