Macau Legend Development Announces Capital Reorganization for Rights Issue

Macau Legend Development Limited has announced a supplemental plan regarding its proposed Rights Issue, which involves issuing one Rights Share for every two existing shares. To facilitate this, the company will undergo a Capital Reorganization, including changing its domicile from the Cayman Islands to Bermuda and reducing its share capital. This move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and provide flexibility for future corporate actions. The expected timetable for the Rights Issue has been adjusted, with the dispatch of prospectus documents postponed to December 2025. The changes are not expected to affect the company’s continuity or its listing status.

More about Macau Legend Development

Macau Legend Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the entertainment and gaming industry. The company focuses on the development and operation of casino and hotel facilities, catering to the tourism and leisure markets.

YTD Price Performance: -68.92%

Average Trading Volume: 251,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$372.1M

