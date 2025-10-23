Mabuchi Motor Co. to Acquire Nippon Pulse Motor Co.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mabuchi Motor Co ( (JP:6592) ) just unveiled an update.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire Nippon Pulse Motor Co., Ltd., a provider of precision small motors and motion control solutions. This acquisition aligns with Mabuchi Motor’s Management Plan 2030 and its e-MOTO business concept, aiming to enhance its capabilities in offering advanced motion solutions across various high-precision applications, including medical equipment and industrial machinery. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Mabuchi Motor’s position in the global market and expand its business areas in mobility, machinery, and medical fields.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. operates in the precision small motors and motion control industry, focusing on providing diverse motion solutions through its e-MOTO business concept. The company aims to expand its market reach in the mobility, machinery, and medical fields by leveraging strategic acquisitions and alliances.

