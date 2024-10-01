Mabuchi Motor Advances Stock Buyback Plan

Mabuchi Motor Co (JP:6592) has released an update.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the purchase of 352,600 of its own shares for ¥760,086,700 during the period from September 1 to September 30, 2024. The buyback is part of a larger repurchase plan authorized on August 14, 2024, to acquire up to 2 million shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the total shares issued. To date, the company has acquired 603,700 shares, reaching 30.2% of the approved maximum and 43.7% of the allocated ¥3.0 billion budget for the repurchase.

For further insights into JP:6592 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.