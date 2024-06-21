Mabpharm Limited Unanimous Approval at AGM

Mabpharm Limited (HK:2181) has released an update.

Mabpharm Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 21, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key outcomes included the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and approval for the board to repurchase and issue additional shares. The total number of shares voted was 3,568,927,860, representing a 100% approval rate with no opposing votes.

