Maanshan Steel Announces Board Reshuffle

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co recently announced a change in its board with the resignation of Mr. Liao Weiquan, an independent non-executive director, due to personal reasons. The board has nominated Ms. Zeng Xiangfei as his replacement, and she will serve until the current board’s term expires if approved by the general meeting. Ms. Zeng, a doctor of management, is an associate professor and brings academic expertise to the role without prior public company directorships.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.