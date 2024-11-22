Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Updates Share Registrar

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective from December 1, 2024. This strategic move is expected to streamline the share registration process for the company’s investors and shareholders. Such changes often reflect a company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and investor relations.

