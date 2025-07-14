Maan Aluminium Confirms Regulatory Compliance for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Maan Aluminium Limited ( (IN:MAANALU) ) is now available.

Maan Aluminium Limited has announced that its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, MUFG Intime India Private Limited, has confirmed compliance with SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The confirmation includes the dematerialization of securities, ensuring they are listed on the appropriate stock exchanges, and updating the register of members with the depositories as the registered owners. This announcement underscores the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence in its operational integrity.

Maan Aluminium Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,918

Current Market Cap: 6.51B INR

