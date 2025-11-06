MA Credit Income Trust Reports NTA Per Unit Estimate

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has shared an update.

MA Credit Income Trust, a financial entity listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker MA1, has announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of November 4, 2025, which stands at $2.0018. This announcement provides stakeholders with a current valuation metric, reflecting the company’s financial health and potentially influencing investor decisions and market perception.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 654,167

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$571.7M

Find detailed analytics on MA1 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

