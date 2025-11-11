MA Credit Income Trust Announces NTA Per Unit Estimate

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) just unveiled an update.

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MA1, has announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per unit as of November 10, 2025, which stands at $2.0046. This update provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the trust’s asset value, which can influence investor decisions and reflect the trust’s financial health and market position.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 667,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$574.6M

See more data about MA1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue