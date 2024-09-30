M8 Sustainable Aligns with ASX Governance Standards

M8 Sustainable Ltd. (AU:M8S) has released an update.

M8 Sustainable Ltd. has fully complied with the corporate governance recommendations of the ASX, including board and executive appointments, roles, and diversity policies. The company has a Corporate Governance Plan available on its website, detailing transparent and efficient management practices. As M8 Sustainable grows, it plans to adapt and enhance its governance structures to suit its expanding activities.

