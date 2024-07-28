M3 Mining Welcomes New Oil & Gas Expert Director

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. is expanding its expertise by appointing Dermot O’Keeffe, a seasoned oil and gas industry professional with over 40 years of international experience, as a non-executive director. O’Keeffe, who has worked with major operators and founded IPS (Australasia), will contribute significantly to the company’s pursuit of a transformative energy project, aiming to enhance exploration and production potential.

