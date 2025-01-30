M3 Mining Unveils Promising Results from Edjudina Gold Project

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

M3 Mining Ltd. ( (AU:M3M) ) has issued an announcement.

M3 Mining Ltd announced promising geological findings from its Edjudina Gold Project, located northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA. Notable results include high-grade rock chip samples reaching 65 g/t Au at the Broken Hill Bore prospect, and geological similarities to the Twin Peaks deposit identified at Old Plough Dam. Although narrow gold mineralization was confirmed at El Capitan, future exploration will focus on more prospective areas, with plans for geochemical soil sampling and mapping in early 2025. These findings enhance M3 Mining’s exploration strategy and underscore potential significant gold mineralization.

More about M3 Mining Ltd.

M3 Mining Ltd is an exploration company focused on discovering large orogenic gold deposits in the greenstone belts of Archaean age. The company owns and operates the Edjudina Gold Project and the Victoria Bore Copper Project, with a market capitalization of $3.6 million.

YTD Price Performance: 7.50%

Average Trading Volume: 242,030

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$3.77M

