M3 Mining Ltd. Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

M3 Mining Ltd. ( (AU:M3M) ) just unveiled an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Mr. Ariel King. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting shareholder engagement and leadership continuity.

More about M3 Mining Ltd.

M3 Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, contributing to the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 208,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.24M

