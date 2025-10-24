M3 Mining Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

M3 Mining Ltd. ( (AU:M3M) ) has shared an announcement.

M3 Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 November 2025 in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy forms online, with a deadline of 22 November 2025 for submissions. The meeting notice is available online, and shareholders are advised to update their communication preferences to receive future notices electronically.

M3 Mining Limited is a company in the mining industry, listed on the ASX under the ticker M3M. The company focuses on mining operations and related activities.

