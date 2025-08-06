M3, Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Decline in Comprehensive Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

M3 ( (JP:2413) ) just unveiled an update.

M3, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 34.2% year-on-year rise to 86,200 million yen. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s total comprehensive income decreased by 46.2% compared to the previous year. The financial results indicate a strong revenue performance, but the decline in comprehensive income may impact stakeholder confidence. The company has not announced any changes to its dividend forecasts, and the financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, remains unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2413) stock is a Buy with a Yen3300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on M3 stock, see the JP:2413 Stock Forecast page.

More about M3

M3, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing medical information services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its digital platforms that connect healthcare professionals with pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,581,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen1283.4B

Find detailed analytics on 2413 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue