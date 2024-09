M3 (JP:2413) has released an update.

M3, Inc. announces a new capital and business alliance with ELAN Corporation, highlighting future-oriented statements and plans that are based on current projections and assumptions. The release also carries a disclaimer about the potential inaccuracy of these projections and any third-party information not verified by M3.

