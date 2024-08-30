M Winkworth Plc Announces Upcoming Interim Results

M Winkworth (GB:WINK) has released an update.

M Winkworth Plc, a leading franchisor of real estate agencies, will release its interim results for the first half of 2024 on September 11, 2024, accompanied by a live investor presentation. The event, presenting an opportunity for both current and prospective shareholders to engage, will feature CEO Dominic Agace and CFO Andrew Nicol, and allows for interactive participation through the Investor Meet Company platform.

