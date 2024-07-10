M.P. Evans Group Streamlines Share Capital

M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

M.P. Evans Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 7,560 shares for cancellation at a unified price of 871.24 pence per share, indicating a consolidation of its share capital. Following this transaction, the company now has a total of 52,977,596 shares in issue, all with equal voting rights and no shares held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights in the company and shareholder notifications under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:MPE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.