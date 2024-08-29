M.P. Evans Group Executes Share Buyback

M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

M.P. Evans Group PLC has recently bought back and cancelled 11,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 862.10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, leaving the company with a total of 52,824,447 shares in issue. This move affects the total voting rights within the company, a figure that shareholders use to understand changes in their proportional interest. The transaction was orchestrated by the company’s broker, Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.

