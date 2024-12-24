M.P. Evans Extends Share Buyback Program to Capitalize on Undervalued Assets

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

M.P. Evans Group PLC, a company with a focus on share buybacks, announced an extension of its share buyback program, allocating a budget of up to £12 million with £2 million earmarked for market purchases. The board believes the company’s assets are undervalued and aims to capitalize on its strong balance sheet to create long-term value for shareholders. The program will operate under the authority granted by shareholders, and any shares purchased will be canceled, potentially representing a significant portion of daily traded volume on the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 34.97%

Average Trading Volume: 39,964

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £499.5M

