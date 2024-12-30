Lygend Resources Gains Approval for H Share Conversion

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2245) has released an update.
Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. has received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to convert 47,077,941 unlisted shares into H shares, representing 3.03% of the company’s total issued shares. This conversion is part of the company’s strategy to enhance share circulation and market presence. As a result, the proportion of domestic shares will decrease to 64.61%, while H shares will increase to 35.39%.
