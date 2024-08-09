LX Technology Forecasts Revenue Rise and Lower Losses

LX Technology Group Limited (HK:2436) has released an update.

LX Technology Group Limited has announced a promising financial shift with an expected increase in revenue to over RMB 941.6 million and a significant rise in gross profit for the first half of 2024. The company forecasts a reduction in net loss to under RMB 37.5 million, attributed to successful market penetration efforts and an expanded sales team, despite a rise in selling expenses and an increased adjusted loss due to lower share-based payment expenses.

