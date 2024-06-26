Lvji Technology Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Lvji Technology Holdings, Inc. (HK:1745) has released an update.

Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. shareholders have overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2024, including the re-election of executive directors and the re-appointment of their auditors. Notably, the company’s shareholders also gave the green light to the general mandates for the issuance and repurchase of shares, with over 99.97% votes in favor. No new shares will be granted under the Share Award Scheme.

For further insights into HK:1745 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.