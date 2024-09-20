Lvji Tech Chairman Forgoes Pay for Growth

Lvji Technology Holdings, Inc. (HK:1745) has released an update.

Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. has announced that its Chairman, Mr. Zang Weizhong, will waive his remuneration and bonuses until the company’s market capitalization reaches HK$10 billion, or until December 2035, whichever comes first. This significant decision demonstrates Mr. Zang’s confidence and commitment to the company’s future and aligns with the interests of the shareholders. The remuneration committee and the Board have approved this voluntary adjustment.

