Luye Pharma’s New Trial on Tardive Dyskinesia: A Potential Game Changer?

Luye Pharma Group is conducting a clinical trial titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Preliminary Efficacy and Pharmacokinetic Characteristics of Multiple Doses of LPM3770164 Sustained-release Tablets in Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of LPM3770164 tablets for treating Tardive Dyskinesia, a significant condition affecting patients with long-term antipsychotic use.

The trial involves testing various doses of LPM3770164 sustained-release tablets, including 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, against a placebo. These tablets are designed to be taken once daily over six weeks to evaluate their impact on Tardive Dyskinesia symptoms.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel-group design with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is to determine the treatment’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on December 9, 2024, with the latest update submitted on January 20, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Luye Pharma’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the pharmaceutical industry. The focus on Tardive Dyskinesia treatment addresses a niche yet impactful market segment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

