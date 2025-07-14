Luxxu Group Ltd. Renews Hong Kong Office Lease

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Luxxu Group Ltd. ( (HK:1327) ) has provided an update.

Luxxu Group Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Touch Moment, has entered into a renewed tenancy agreement for leasing office premises in Hong Kong. The lease term spans from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2027, with a total rent of approximately HK$12.0 million. This transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules due to its size, and it is subject to reporting and announcement requirements. The agreement includes an option for the tenant to renew the lease for an additional two years.

More about Luxxu Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 257,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$107.8M

