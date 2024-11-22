Lushang Life Services Appoints New Executive Director

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2376) has released an update.

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. held its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Mr. Ning Daoju as an executive director. The meeting saw a significant turnout, with 82.77% of voting shares represented, all casting votes in favor of the resolution.

