Lupin Limited Expands UK Presence with Acquisition of Renascience Pharma

Lupin Limited’s subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited, has acquired the entire share capital of Renascience Pharma Limited, a UK-based pharmaceutical company. This acquisition is set to expand Lupin’s portfolio of specialty pharmaceuticals in the UK, enhancing its market positioning and offering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Lupin Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and marketing of a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company has a strong market presence in various global markets, including the United Kingdom.

