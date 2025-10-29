Lunnon Metals Advances Gold and Nickel Projects with Strategic Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lunnon Metals Limited ( (AU:LM8) ) has provided an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited has made significant progress in its operations during the September 2025 quarter, highlighted by the completion of de-risking activities at the Lady Herial gold deposit and the execution of an Ore Purchase Agreement with Gold Fields Ltd, securing a 70% share of future free cash flow. The company maintains a strong cash position of $13.3 million, supporting its ongoing exploration and development programs. The high Australian dollar gold price enhances the potential financial outcomes for Lunnon Metals, while the Nickel Assets Scoping Study confirms the economic viability of the Baker and Foster projects.

Lunnon Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold and nickel exploration and development. The company is engaged in on-ground drilling and exploration programs, particularly at the Foster-Baker project, and is involved in de-risking activities at the Lady Herial gold deposit. Lunnon Metals also has interests in nickel assets, with a scoping study confirming the economic value of its Baker and Foster projects.

Average Trading Volume: 223,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

