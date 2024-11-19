LungLife AI Advances Toward LungLB® Commercialization

LungLife AI, Inc. (GB:LLAI) has released an update.

LungLife AI is advancing towards the commercialization of its LungLB® diagnostic test, receiving positive feedback from its Early Access Program and taking steps for Medicare coverage. The company is also actively seeking strategic partnerships and maintaining prudent cash management to support its growth. With successful publications and presentations, LungLife AI is building momentum for a full commercial launch.

