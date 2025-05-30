Lundin Mining Updates Share Capital and Buyback Progress

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Lundin Mining ( (TSE:LUN) ) has issued an update.

Lundin Mining has announced an update on its share capital and buyback activities. The company has reduced its outstanding shares by 823,459 to 855,818,634 through its normal course issuer bid, spending approximately US$104 million on acquiring 12,629,000 common shares in 2025. This move is part of its shareholder distribution policy, which allocates up to US$150 million annually for share buybacks, reflecting a strategic effort to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States, primarily producing copper, gold, and nickel.

Learn more about LUN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.