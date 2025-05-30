Lundin Gold Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Lundin Gold ( (TSE:LUG) ).

Lundin Gold Inc. has updated its share capital and voting rights, now totaling 241,224,518 common shares with voting rights as of May 30, 2025. This change results from the exercise of stock options, redemption of share units, and anti-dilution rights, impacting shareholder calculations under Swedish transparency rules.

Lundin Gold, based in Vancouver, Canada, operates the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, known for its high-grade gold production. The company emphasizes responsible mining practices, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, while contributing to local communities and minimizing environmental impact.

